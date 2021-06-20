Los Angeles-based wellness company puts second headquarters near downtown Dallas

The company, known for the handheld massage therapy device Theragun, will bring 50 new jobs with the move.

DALLAS — Therabody, a wellness company out of Los Angeles, is expanding its footprint by putting a second U.S. headquarters location near downtown.

The company, known for the handheld massage therapy device Theragun, will move into the top floors of the 1930s-era 2200 Main. The building is the largest of 30 properties across eight blocks owned by Todd Interests. The district, called East Quarter, is located on the east side of downtown, near Deep Ellum.

The new location will bring with it more than 50 new jobs and the company has plans to expand its presence in North Texas beyond the corporate headquarters.

Theragun will join a number of companies that call East Quarter home, such as local tech services firm Dialexa, which occupies 11,000 square feet within a nearly 100-year-old building at 2200 Commerce Street.

“Therabody is at the forefront of wellness, technology and design,” said Todd Interests managing partner Patrick Todd in a prepared statement. “The company’s mission pairs perfectly with East Quarter’s mixture of indoor and outdoor amenities, historic and new construction, and world-class restaurateurs.”