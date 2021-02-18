Boston area tech company worth over $1B quietly relocated its HQ to Plano this year

The tech company joins an expanding group of companies to relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth from the coasts.

PLANO, Texas — A tech company that’s publicly traded relocated its corporate headquarters to North Texas from Massachusetts earlier this year.

Ribbon Communications, which provides products for the telecommunications industry, moved its headquarters to 6500 Chase Oaks Blvd. in Plano earlier this year from Westford, which is outside Boston, according to a regulatory filing.

Its Plano operations include sales, marketing, research and development, customer support, general and administrative efforts, a filing shows. The move comes after the company initiated a plan to “consolidate and reduce the number of our facilities worldwide,” the filing said.

Ribbon Communications has a market valuation of over $1 billion as a public company and pulled in revenue of more than $800 million last year.

The Ribbon name was created by the merger of Sonus Networks. and GENBAND US in 2017, with both specializing in Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) tech, a filing shows. Prior to that, GENBAND had acquired assets of Nortel’s Carrier division in 2010.

Since Ribbon's formation more than three years ago, it’s done several acquisitions. More than a year ago, it wrapped up a “transformative” deal for ECI Telecom Group Ltd. in Israel.

