Gov. Abbott, city officials help break ground at Frisco’s new Omni PGA Resort

“It’s where we are going to run all of our programs, we will have the state of the art education center,” said Jim Richerson, the president of PGA of America.

FRISCO, Texas — Big news and moves for Texas. We know that the PGA of America announced three years ago they’ll be moving their headquarters from Palm Beach County Florida to Frisco.

The exciting news Tuesday, the governor, and other leaders held the groundbreaking ceremony at the 600-acre construction site for the Omni Resort in Frisco.

“When you think about it, we are here today to announce that we have groundbreaking on a hotel, a resort,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.

It’s a day they’ve been waiting a very long time for, especially after the pandemic. The resort will create hundreds of new jobs.

“It’s where we are going to run all of our programs, we will have the state of the art education center,” said Jim Richerson, the president of PGA of America.

What will this golf course, and Omni Hotel look like?

While it may be hard to envision looking at the empty land, the Omni will have at least 500 rooms available. There will be multiple dining venues and spas.

The resort will have also have golf villas, with a whole lot more.

“Texas is the best place to live, and not just work,” said Peter Strebel, the president of the Omni hotels and resorts.

With everything the Omni is doing in Frisco, they’re even pledging to help the community by “say goodnight to hunger.”

“For every stay at one of their hotels, they provide one meal to food banks,” said Abbott.