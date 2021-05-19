These places in North Texas hiring right now. Here's how to apply

Prep that resume and bring your best smile, because these companies are looking to hire hundreds of new workers.

DALLAS — Are you looking for a job? Well, good news! Several well-known companies are looking to hire hundreds of new employees across North Texas.

The current openings include part-time to full-time positions and also range from entry-level to management roles.

Below is a list of what you need to know about the job openings across Dallas-Fort Worth and how to apply.

Chili's

Chili’s Grill & Bar is looking for 10,000 team members to join their crew in the next 10 weeks at restaurants across the U.S.

The company said it's looking to fill a variety of part-time and full-time job openings such as servers, hosts, To-Go specialists, cooks and more.

Those wanting to find out about the open positions can apply online at chilisjobs.com.

Chiptole

Chipotle Mexican Grill is seeking to hire thousands of employees this spring. The company said it is looking to hire 20,000 employees nationwide, including more than 400 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Those who are interested in applying for a position can do so online at https://jobs.chipotle.com.

Subway

Subway said it's on a mission to hire 40,000 new employees nationwide during the month of May. It's looking to fill more than 100 open positions in Fort Worth alone.

The company said it's looking to fill multiple positions from entry-level to management. Those who are interested in applying can do so online at www.mysubwaycareer.com or text SUBHIRE to 242424.

UPS

UPS announced it expects to hire over 450 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help with the increase in e-commerce related shipping.

The company said these jobs are permanent part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to other career opportunities.

Applications are available at upsjobs.com

Verizon