Big Tex is hiring for thousands of positions; plus State Fair of Texas raised the starting wage

The State Fair says it will be asking that all seasonal workers be vaccinated for COVID-19 and be prepared to show documentation of the vaccination.

DALLAS — With just over 100 days until the State Fair of Texas opens, Big Tex is looking to hire thousands of people as seasonal members.

Seasonal job applications are now available online for a variety of departments.

The Fair provides more than 7,000 seasonal job opportunities every year with approximately 2,200 people employed directly by the State Fair of Texas. The starting pay is $12.38 an hour, raised from the previous $11.15 an hour in 2019.

Applications for State Fair seasonal positions can be found online, with opportunities available in coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance and plumbing.

Because of the close interaction required by state fair employees, anyone applying will be asked to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19 for this year and the foreseeable future, state fair leaders said. Team members will also have to take other safety precautions, like wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing, and additional sanitizing of work areas.

Anyone looking to apply for a seasonal position at the State Fair of Texas can visit BigTex.com/Jobs.

The Fair said it has also partnered with several local organizations that will be opening their computer facilities or providing access to the internet for those wanting to fill out our online job application. The Fair also encourages applicants to visit their local public library to utilize internet access.