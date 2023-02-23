World-renowned streamer Ninja joins esports firm backed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Through a concept dubbed Ninja Labs, the company will look to develop new business opportunities in gaming through content creation.

FRISCO, Texas — It's a crossover many probably didn't see coming.

World-renowned streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Jerry Jones are teaming up through the Dallas Cowboys owner's esports and gaming firm.

Announced this week, Blevins will be joining Frisco-based esports company GameSquare as its chief innovation officer.

Jones is the major shareholder of GameSquare, which is the parent company of esports organization Complexity Gaming.

Blevins, who is known by millions around the world through video games and livestreaming, was chosen to join the company to help develop new business opportunities in the gaming industry through content creation.

The Jones-backed GameSquare develops brands across the gaming sphere through esports influencers, teams and other types of businesses.

According to a news release from GameSquare, a new concept known as Ninja Labs is described as an "incubator to ideate and develop first-of-its-kind concepts and products directly focused on connecting with youth culture."

SO hyped to be joining the amazing team @GSQesports. They've built something amazing and I can't wait to be a part of what's next!! pic.twitter.com/h9HHJvEALw — Ninja (@Ninja) February 22, 2023

"I want to build the next big thing in gaming, and I found that in GameSquare. [CEO Justin Kenna] and the team have put together a world-class platform that will help me innovate and create engaging experiences to inspire the next generation of streamers and leave a lasting impact on the industry," Blevins said in a statement.

Jones became involved in the esports world after buying a majority stake in the Complexity Gaming team in 2017, along with real estate investor John Goff.

Jones and Goff became major stakeholders in GameSquare after the company acquired Complexity in 2021. Complexity continues to be headquartered at The Star in Frisco.