Complexity Gaming reopens esports facility to the public at the Star in Frisco

Visitors will be able to play on gaming PCs, take tours and even join fans for Cowboys and esports watch parties.

FRISCO, Texas — Gamers, if you've ever wanted to play like the pros, just pick your weekend.

Frisco, Texas-based Complexity Gaming, a subsidiary of GameSquare Esports, has reopened its headquarters to the public at the Star in Frisco.

Dubbed the Lenovo Legion Esports Center, the group's headquarters is located across the street from the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility -- which is fitting because Complexity is co-owned by Jerry Jones.

The esports facility will be open to the public on Fridays 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Visitors will be able to take part in numerous activities throughout the weekends such as free play opportunities on high-end gaming PCs, tours of the professional training areas and even watch parties for Dallas sports teams and esports events.

We're pleased to share the Lenovo Legion Esports Center in Frisco Texas is open to the public!



Packed with cutting edge technology across gaming and performance training, we are excited to once again share our home with the world

"Visitors will have access to the same Lenovo hardware that powers Complexity’s professional competitors and content creators," according to a news release.

The organization said they also expect to have local tournaments at the facility and meet and greets with esports pros, content creators, and members of Complexity Stars, which is a group of pro athletes involved with the organization.

"The Star is a cornerstone of the Frisco community, and our headquarters have become a local esports and gaming hub for current and future generations of gamers," Complexity founder and CEO Jason Lake said in a statement.

"The reopening of the Lenovo Legion Esports Center will put high-powered gaming experiences at the community’s fingertips,” said GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna added. "Through our partnership, we’ll continue to unlock more ways to connect with the Dallas community and provide unprecedented access to the world of gaming, esports, and entertainment for all."