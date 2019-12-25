There are restaurants across North Texas that you can either walk-in and dine today (Luby's/Buzzbrews) or make reservations for Christmas dinner tonight.
From the Japanese hibachi spot Benihana to the extra meaty Fogo de Chao, one way you can book a table today is through the online reservation service OpenTable.
The site lists local restaurants that are open tonight and have seating available.
Here are some with reservations still available as of Christmas morning:
- Kona Grill
- Benihana in Dallas, Las Colinas and Plano
- Fogo de Chao in Uptown and Dallas
- RJ Mexican Cuisine
- Buca di Beppo in Park Lane
- Addison Cafe
- Mesa Mezcal in Las Colinas/Irving
- Roy's Plano
- Ari Korean BBQ in Carrollton
- Cut & Bourbon in Arlington
- Sushi Marquee in Frisco
- Fox and Hound in Richardson
- Romano's Macaroni Grill in Fort Worth
Here are some other local spots open today
- Buzzbrews: All locations are open 24-7
- Royal China in Dallas (4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Bowl & Barrel in Dallas (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Bangkok at Greenville (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Bangkok at Beltline (noon to 9:30 p.m.) in Dallas
- Truck Yard in Dallas (opens at 6 p.m.)
- Luby's at locations across North Texas (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Furr's Fresh Buffet at locations across North Texas (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
*Click here for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's full list of open restaurants
More national chains open on Christmas
Applebee's: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.
Boston Market: Nearly all locations are open Wednesday but menu selections and hours may vary by location.
Buca di Beppo: Most open regular hours.
Burger King: Some locations will be open on Christmas Day.
Denny's: Open 24 hours.
Dunkin': Hours vary and not all locations will be open. Check the Dunkin' mobile app to confirm whether your local store is open.
Golden Corral: Most locations are open but check with your local restaurant.
IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours Wednesday.
Macaroni Grill: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McDonald's: Several locations are open Wednesday, hours vary.
Panda Express: Hours vary.
Ruth's Chris Steak House: Will be open on Christmas Day. Call for hours.
Starbucks: Check with your closest location and hours will be updated on the app and website.
TGI Fridays: Some locations will be open special hours, which vary.
Waffle House: All locations open
Delivery services including Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will be delivering food orders Christmas for participating local and national restaurants. Check the apps or websites Wednesday to find available options.
