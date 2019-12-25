There are restaurants across North Texas that you can either walk-in and dine today (Luby's/Buzzbrews) or make reservations for Christmas dinner tonight.

From the Japanese hibachi spot Benihana to the extra meaty Fogo de Chao, one way you can book a table today is through the online reservation service OpenTable.

The site lists local restaurants that are open tonight and have seating available.

Here are some with reservations still available as of Christmas morning:

Kona Grill

Benihana in Dallas, Las Colinas and Plano

Fogo de Chao in Uptown and Dallas

RJ Mexican Cuisine

Buca di Beppo in Park Lane

Addison Cafe

Mesa Mezcal in Las Colinas/Irving

Roy's Plano

Ari Korean BBQ in Carrollton

Cut & Bourbon in Arlington

Sushi Marquee in Frisco

Fox and Hound in Richardson

Romano's Macaroni Grill in Fort Worth

Here are some other local spots open today

*Click here for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's full list of open restaurants

More national chains open on Christmas

Applebee's: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.

Boston Market: Nearly all locations are open Wednesday but menu selections and hours may vary by location.

Buca di Beppo: Most open regular hours.

Burger King: Some locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Denny's: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin': Hours vary and not all locations will be open. Check the Dunkin' mobile app to confirm whether your local store is open.

Golden Corral: Most locations are open but check with your local restaurant.

IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours Wednesday.

Macaroni Grill: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McDonald's: Several locations are open Wednesday, hours vary.

Panda Express: Hours vary.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Will be open on Christmas Day. Call for hours.

Starbucks: Check with your closest location and hours will be updated on the app and website.

TGI Fridays: Some locations will be open special hours, which vary.

Waffle House: All locations open

Delivery services including Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will be delivering food orders Christmas for participating local and national restaurants. Check the apps or websites Wednesday to find available options.

