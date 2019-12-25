SANGER, Texas — The power of the written word means so very much to the Pyron family of Sanger.

"These are all the cards we've kept," Mary Ann Pyron said on Christmas Eve, showing us heaps of heartfelt notes. "They're so special to our hearts."

The cards were all for her son, Blake. You may recognize him from operating "Blake's Snow Shack." It is believed to be the first business in Denton County owned by someone with Down syndrome.

And Mary Ann said her son loves getting mail.

"Back in 2014, we put out on social media that Blake loved to get Christmas cards," she said.

Among the thousands of cards he received from all over the world that year, one stood out.

"And it said, 'Merry Christmas, Blake. I'm an 83-year-old grandma from Pennsylvania,'" Mary Ann read.

They wrote the stranger, who went by 'Mamaw,' back like they did everyone else. But then, something special happened.

"Mamaw kept on sending cards, so we would respond too because it's such – it's such a kind thing you can do, to brighten someone’s day, and it's just so easy, right Blake?" Mary Ann said.

Dozens of cards have come over the years, and for all different occasions; Christmas, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving and birthdays.

"Happy Easter," one of the cards read. "Love your graduation picture. Wow, you sure have a lot of medals."

And days ago, Mamaw sent this Christmas greeting:

"It says 'Hi Blake," Mary Ann read, tearing up. "I'm slowing down a little, so I don’t get to send as many cards off, but think of you often and enjoy following you on Facebook. Keep up the good work. Love and best wishes, from Mamaw.'"

It's a special bond they have; one that started, simply, with kind Christmas words from a stranger, and one that has evolved into so much more.

And it's a bond the Pyron family cherishes dearly, no matter the time of year.

