ARLINGTON, Texas — A remarkable 4-year-old boy isn’t letting a rare heart condition sop him from making Christmas special for others.

Elliot Wyche suffers from Hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Half of his heart is underdeveloped. He lives his motto: “Half a heart, twice the fight.”

This Christmas, he fought for others, teaming up with Arlington Police Santa Cops program.

“Elliot is an adorable little boy,” said officer Carla Strauser. “That kid has a bigger heart than all of us.”

The program gives toys to 1,200 kids every year. Thanks to Elliot, they were able to help 20 more families this year.

That’s why on Christmas Eve, the department arranged a special surprise at his house. Elliot got to hop on the SWAT vehicle and play with all the gadgets. The Organization Hail Mary Hero brought plenty of presents and a free getaway for the whole family.

He also got a visit from Santa, to remind him, if it’s full of love, even half a heart can do amazing things.

