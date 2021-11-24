Here's where you can donate food this holiday season

WFAA has complied a list of some of the places accepting donations this holiday season.

DALLAS — The season of giving has returned once again, and the need for food is greater than ever.

Many Americans are preparing to mark their second holiday season during the pandemic, with some still out of work and others experiencing the effects of supply chain shortages.

But there are places where those who have can share with those who may not. WFAA has complied a list of some of the places accepting donations this holiday season.

Operation Turkey Dallas

Drop off between 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Bent Tree Swim & Tennis Club, 18018 Voss Rd., Dallas, TX 75287

G Texas Commissary Kitchen, 10319 Finnell St., Dallas TX 75220

Cookies by Design Arlington, 2131 N. Collins Ste. 421, Arlington, TX 76011

Mission Arlington Mission Metroplex

210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010

Closes at 5 p.m.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

North Texas Food Bank

Donations can be made a number of different ways.

Catholic Charities Dallas

Donations can be dropped off at any service site locations.

Community Food Bank

3000 Galvez Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76111

817-924-3333

Minnie’s Food Pantry

Reopens to Donations Dec. 1

661 18th St., Plano, TX 75074

Our Calling

1702 S Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215

White Rock Center of Hope

Drop off any clothing, non-perishable food and/or household items from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays.

10019 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX 75218

Frisco Family Services

9125 Dogwood St. Ste. 100, Frisco, TX 75034

Open Mon - Tuesday and Thursday - Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Wed. from 9-6 p.m.