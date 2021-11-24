Here's where you can donate food this holiday season

DALLAS — The season of giving has returned once again, and the need for food is greater than ever.
Many Americans are preparing to mark their second holiday season during the pandemic, with some still out of work and others experiencing the effects of supply chain shortages.
But there are places where those who have can share with those who may not. WFAA has complied a list of some of the places accepting donations this holiday season.
Operation Turkey Dallas
Drop off between 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Bent Tree Swim & Tennis Club, 18018 Voss Rd., Dallas, TX 75287
- G Texas Commissary Kitchen, 10319 Finnell St., Dallas TX 75220
- Cookies by Design Arlington, 2131 N. Collins Ste. 421, Arlington, TX 76011
Mission Arlington Mission Metroplex
210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010
Closes at 5 p.m.
Tarrant Area Food Bank
2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Texas Food Bank
Donations can be made a number of different ways.
Catholic Charities Dallas
Donations can be dropped off at any service site locations.
Community Food Bank
3000 Galvez Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76111
817-924-3333
Minnie’s Food Pantry
Reopens to Donations Dec. 1
661 18th St., Plano, TX 75074
Our Calling
1702 S Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215
White Rock Center of Hope
Drop off any clothing, non-perishable food and/or household items from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays.
10019 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX 75218
Frisco Family Services
9125 Dogwood St. Ste. 100, Frisco, TX 75034
Open Mon - Tuesday and Thursday - Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Wed. from 9-6 p.m.
Non-Perishable Food Donations Only