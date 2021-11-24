Flying for the holidays? Here are some tips

Traveling is returning to near pre-pandemic levels. Be prepared for long lines at DFW International and Love Field airports.

DALLAS — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is expecting 2.3 million passengers between November 18 and 29. It's near pre-pandemic numbers. With an increase in air travel, people are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early.

DFW Airport suggests passengers arrive two hours before a domestic flight, or three hours before an international flight.

For those driving to the airport, pre-paid parking is closed. It is now first-come-first-serve. Give plenty of time to find parking. Garages C and D are expected to fill up the fastest.

At the DFW security checkpoints, there are often signs that say how long the wait is compared to the next gate down. DFW also has an app with updated wait times.

Dallas Love Field Airport is also expecting large crowds during the holidays. At DAL, arriving 90 minutes before departure is recommended.

On Wednesday morning, the lot of DAL's Garage B was already full, but there are still plenty of open spots in the other garages.

Masks are required at the airport.

Passengers should check the status of their flights before arriving.

Try to get a mobile boarding pass on your phone to avoid the ticket counters.

And as usual, pack smart.