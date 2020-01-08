These carhops are delivering the most popular fast food in the country

Explore the gallery to see the three most visited fast-food chains in each of the continental United States.

According to a new report from TOP Data, Sonic is the most preferred fast-food chain across America for the past year.

Since the rise of COVID-19 in mid-March, the report found that the restaurant was the most preferred fast-food chain by consumers in the continental United States. In 14 states, including Texas, Sonic led the fast-food market in terms of visits. Wendy's and Taco Bell tied for second, leading in nine states each.

Neither Wendy's nor Taco Bell can be found in Texas's top five, though. After Sonic, San-Antonio-based Whataburger comes in second while McDonald's finished in third. In fourth was Chick-fil-A with Subway following in fifth.

Beyond two regional favorites, Popeyes in Louisiana and Culver's in both South Dakota and Wisconsin, the rest of the states were led by McDonald's and Chick-fil-A with eight and five respectively. Leading in most appearances for second and third is McDonald's — the Illinois-based chain finished second in 17 states for and finished third in 14.