What's going on with Dallas' 50 highest-rated restaurants?

With the rise of COVID-19, restaurants across North Texas have experienced a tumultuous several months.

Seven of Dallas' 50 highest-rated restaurants are currently closed – two permanently. Last fall, the Dallas Business Journal highlighted the top 50 highest’s rated restaurants in the city, according to rankings from Trip Advisor.

Click here for a gallery of the top 50 restaurants and which are open for dine-in, take-out and pick-up – and those that are not. Information was found by either calling the restaurant or checking its website.

With the rise of COVID-19, restaurants across North Texas have experienced a tumultuous several months. Even with limited dining room capacity, that has caused has many to continue to run limited menus and implement curbside pick-up programs. Three of the 50 restaurants also are currently operating with closed dining rooms.

The top restaurants that are temporarily closed include S&D Oyster Company, The Woolworth, Truck Yard Dallas, Twisted Root Burger Co. and Café 43.

Houston's on Belt Line Road and Dakota’s Steakhouse have closed permanently, according to CultureMap Dallas.

While some have implemented limited offerings, a majority of the 50 are currently operating with full menus. Patrons can order both online or through calling for a majority. In terms of dine-in, most are open, but continue to be capped at 50 percent occupancy.