Fort Worth locals and visitors love steak and American fare, but this ranking shows that Fort Worth residents ultimately rated French cuisine as their No. 1 choice.

French restaurant rise n°3 took the top spot based on TripAdvisor reviews. The popular French soufflé restaurant is a favorite for Dallasites as well, with rise n°1 coming in second in TripAdvisor's ranking of the top 50 Dallas restaurants.

The most popular cuisine among the Fort Worth favorites was Southwestern, an unsurprising trend in the Lone Star State.

Steakhouses were a close runner-up for the most-beloved food category, comprising a fifth of the ranked restaurants.

The Capital Grille came in second on the list, while American and Southwestern restaurant Bonnell’s followed behind at No. 3.

To see Fort Worth’s highest-ranked restaurants, click here.

Each restaurant is graded on a one- to five-star scale on its food, value, service and atmosphere. All of Fort Worth’s top restaurants earned a 4.0 star, or higher based on TripAdvisor reviews.

More on WFAA: