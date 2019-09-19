DALLAS — IT'SUGAR is a popular American candy store and chances are most people already know that. However, the location in Dallas is unlike almost all the rest.

Of course, like every one of its stores, customers can find classics like giant candy, mixed candy and funny candy.

But in Dallas there’s also ice cream. However, not everyone can have some.

Patrons must be at least 21 years old to enjoy because this ice cream has liquor in it.

There are flavors like cake batter vodka martini, mango margarita and dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel.

The store in Dallas is one of only three locations in the country that offers the boozy ice cream.

