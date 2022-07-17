Happy National Ice Cream Day! Here's how you can get a free sweet treat in the Fort Worth area today

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Texas Honda is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with some sweet freebies in the Fort Worth area.
They're rolling out free ice creams carts Sunday only in North Richland Hills and in Fort Worth.
From 10:30-11:30 a.m., you can beat the triple-digit heat at Linda Spurlock Park in North Richland Hills (6400 Glenview Drive).
Then from noon-1 p.m., the ice cream cart will be on a roll by the Sycamore Spray Ground in Fort Worth (1300 South Beach Street).
If you can't go to either location but want free ice cream soon, you can let the North Texas Honda Dealers know on Facebook where you'd like to see their next pop-up event.
They had carts full of free sweets in Dallas and Irving on Friday.
