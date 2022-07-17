Forest Hill woman missing for one week, police say

Police say Kashima Wright was seen last Sunday night before going missing. Forest Hill is about 10 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

FOREST HILL, Texas — A Clear Alert is now active to help find a missing woman last seen near the Fort Worth area.

Police say Kashima Wright was seen on Colonial Drive in Forest Hill, Texas, about 10 miles southeast of Fort Worth. Colonial Drive is right off of Forest Hill Drive near I-20.

Police say she was there at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 10.

Kashima Wright is a Black woman who's 5 feet 1 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. The 40-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a yellow shirt, and black tights.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 or Forest Hill Police at 817-531-5250.

MISSING ADULT ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 07/15/2022 for Kashima Wright from Forest Hill, TX pic.twitter.com/aZTdzCKhtt — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 17, 2022