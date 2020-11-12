Italian food destination Eataly Dallas opens at NorthPark Center

Eataly's owners say Dallas has been a market they have been excited about joining because of the strong restaurant scene and Texans' enthusiasm for food.

A three-story Italian food superstore has opened its doors at NorthPark Center in Dallas and foodies are already lining up.

Eataly Dallas is the newest addition to the global Eataly family, a brand that has locations across the globe specializing in all things Italian.

The Dallas location has been in the works for years and finally opened Wednesday. Eataly features imported pasta and sauces as well as homemade pasta which is made in-house where diners can watch.

There are also hundreds of imported cheeses and fresh-made mozzarella, a butcher counter featuring meat from local ranchers such as A bar N Ranch out of Celina, Texas.

There are also several food stations where shoppers can order pasta, pizza, or charcuterie to eat in-store or take home. In addition to local ranchers, Eataly sources much of its produce from Texas farmers.

The 46,000 square foot behemoth also has two sit-down restaurants, a more casual option serving pizza and pasta and then there is the finer dining option, Terra. It's located on the third floor where the menu focuses on the wood-burning grill at the center of the open kitchen.

Got a sneak peak of @EatalyDallasTX last night 😍



Foodies have been waiting for months for the Italian food superstore to open its Dallas location.



Let me tell you... the wait is worth it. pic.twitter.com/6BK6nMeNMT — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) December 8, 2020

Eataly's owners say Dallas has been a market they have been excited about joining because of the strong restaurant scene and Texans' enthusiasm for food.

Opening in a pandemic, however, has posed new challenges.

Some of Eataly's classic features are not available right now, like wine service while you shop. Eataly is also only allowing 25% capacity, even lower than the 50% that's allowed in Texas, and they're testing staff on-site daily for COVID-19.

The restaurant also expanded online ordering options during the pandemic.