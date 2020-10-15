Palmer's Hot Chicken opens Oct. 19.

Another Nashville hot chicken concept is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Palmer's Hot Chicken, started by Texas native Palmer Fortune, will open its doors Oct. 19 at 6465 East Mockingbird Lane, located at the corner of the Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road intersection. Delivery on most third-party delivery apps will begin 30 days after the opening, the restaurant said.

The popularity of Nashville hot chicken — fried chicken slathered in sauce spiced with cayenne pepper and other spices — has grown across the country, especially in North Texas. One of the most popular hot chicken chains in Nashville, Hattie B's Hot Chicken, recently chose Dallas for its first Texas location with plans to open in Summer 2021.

Palmer's Hot Chicken comes in four spice levels — naked, novice, Nashville and napalm — and the restaurant also plans to offer roasted chicken, fried tenders, fried catfish, fried and grilled shrimp as well as sides like porch corn, JB's collards, maple baked beans, pimento cheese grits and flash-fried Brussels sprouts drizzled with honey.

The restaurant's signature sandwich, the MotherClucker, is made with homemade pimento cheese.

Orders will be available for pickup and dine-in, the restaurant said, as the interior has space for over 100 people and there's a 1,400-square-foot outdoor patio, too.