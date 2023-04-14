Fort Worth Zoo celebrates 52nd birthday of silverback gorilla – the oldest in the world

FORT WORTH, Texas — A very special birthday, and a major milestone, was just celebrated at the Fort Worth Zoo!
Ramses, a silverback gorilla, turned 52 years old on Wednesday, April 12 – making him the oldest living silverback in the world, the zoo said.
The average lifespan of a gorilla is estimated at about 35 years of age in the wild, so Ramses is breaking the mold.
Fort Worth Zoo credits the “exemplary, hands-on care he receives” from the primate staff.
“We absolutely love him!” said Fort Worth Zoo primate supervisor Linda.
Ramses has lived at the zoo since 1992 and is now in a behind-the-scenes habitat with his partner, Amani. The zoo said it has modified their living spaces with their age and safety in mind.
Linda said the team is able to keep a close eye on him throughout the day and he’s very cooperative while getting his medical checkups.
And since he’s no longer on exhibit, Ramses doesn’t have a set schedule. So, he enjoys taking it easy -- if he pleases.
Happy birthday, Ramses!