Trace Adkins, Ashanti headline music lineup for State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Get ready, fairgoers! The State Fair of Texas has announced its music lineup, which spans multiple genres from country to R&B to electro-pop.

The music festival is included with every admission ticket. This year, the lineup is headlined and kicked off with Trace Adkins on Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. and Ashanti on Oct. 1. at 4 p.m.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band will bring some traditional New Orleans jazz to Dallas on Oct 1 at 8:30 p.m. The following day, La Fiera de Ojinaga mixes up the musical flavor with some components of norteño with saxophone. La Fiera de Ojinaga will take the stage on Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

On Oct. 4, the Chris Pérez Band take the Main Stage and jam out fairgoers with its Latin-infused rock sound. They'll perform at 8:30 p.m.

Speaking of rock ... how about some tributes to the rock 'n roll king? On Oct. 5, international award-winning artist Kraig Parker, along with the Royal Tribute Band and Orchestra, gives ode to none other than Elvis Presley. There will be two performances at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Fairgoers will need to dust off the red dirt from their boots after coming to see Vandoliers on Oct. 7. This band's mix of red dirt country, rock, and Tejano will grace the Main Stage for two shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Then, Texas-born duo Jamestown Revival takes the stage on Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m. Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay make up this folk duo that's been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, the Wall Street Journal, and performed at major festivals across the country, including South by Southwest, Coachella, and Austin City Limits.

Lucinda Williams – who rose to prominence in the late 70s with a strong foundation in blues – will showcase her sound on Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Shimmy over to Oct. 10 and fairgoers can attend a show chop full of covers of 70s and 80s disco hits with Le Freak. Le Freak will perform twice: once at 3 p.m., then at 5:30 p.m.

Red dirt returns on Oct. 14 when Jason Boland & The Stragglers play at the Chevy Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. The Texas-Oklahoma country music staple will play music from their 10 albums created in the past two decades.

Fitz & The Tantrums and Night Ranger will light up the Chevy Main Stage on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, respectively. Then, Girl Named Tom, a sibling trio group who won "The Voice," come to Fair Park on Oct. 21.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute performs two shows on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Grammy-winning band La Mafia – known worldwide for its pop grupero style – rounds out the Fair on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

Throughout the festival, other musical acts will play at the Bud Light Stage (located centrally in Cotton Bowl Plaza) and the Yuengling Stage (located outside the Go Texan Pavilion).