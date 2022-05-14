'Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live Tour' coming to Dallas

Nick Cannon and the Wild 'N Out cast members will invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out’s most popular games.

DALLAS — One of MTV's classic hit shows is coming to Dallas this summer.

After stopping in Houston the day before on June 18, MTV's Wild 'N Out Live Tour will roll through North Texas on June 19. The show will be held at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park.

The stop comes as part of a 23-city tour throughout 2022.

Each night on tour, Nick Cannon and the Wild 'N Out cast members will invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out’s most popular games.

Tickets for the show range from from $29.50 to $400 each. There is an overall eight ticket limit for the event. To purchase tickets, visit Live Nation's website here.