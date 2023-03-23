Things to do in DFW this weekend: Pinball, soul food, and 30,000 eggs

Easter's coming a little early to North Texas!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Spring is springing and it looks like North Texans are more than ready to enjoy it.

Easter isn't until April 9, but a few birdies told me the Easter Bunny has already started hiding some eggs around the metroplex.

And by "some," I mean over 30,000 eggs in one area alone.

If eggs aren't your things, there's still plenty for you to do!

Here's what we've got for this weekend:

Friday, March 24

Want to feel like a kid all weekend? How about a 40,000+ square foot game room FULL of pinball machines.

Heads over to the annual Texas Pinball Festival at at the Embassy Suites' Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Festival organizers are hoping to fill the room with over 400 pinball machines, video games and other game room goodies.

You already have to pay to get in, so you can leave your quarters at home. These games will be set up on free play for everyone to enjoy.

If you buy a weekend pass at the door, that'll be $85. If you're just paying for a select day or two, prices vary by day and the age of the festivalgoer.

Festival hours also vary, so keep your eyes on the times too!

PS: Gamers under 5 years old get in for free.

Other Friday events:

Saturday, March 25

You're gonna need some big baskets for this one!

The Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum is hosting an Easter egg hunt this Saturday with OVER 30,000 EGGS.

The even is free for the whole family, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to eggs by the thousands, you can also expect food trucks, vendors, and the Easter Bunny ready for pictures!

Other Saturday events:

Sunday, March 26

Wrap up your weekend with a well-deserved case of the itis (the drowsy, sleeping feeling you get after a huge meal).

The Dallas Soul Food Festival will be taking over Lofty Spaces on Montgomery Street. Be ready for a variety of dishes from 30+ vendors coming from all over the state.

And I mean variety. We're talking oxtails, fish, barbecue, tacos, turkey legs, funnel cake, etc.

There will also be keto and vegan options available!

Admission is free IF you get your ticket by Saturday (unless you're 14 and under. Then it's free for you)!

Doors open at noon, but organizers say you should get there early to avoid lines and traffic.

Happy eating (and y'all better save me a plate)!!

Other Sunday events:

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (March 31-April 2)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.