Party with Swifties! Three 'TAY-Gates' coming to Arlington for all fans

ARLINGTON, Texas — Let's go ahead and get the easy T-Swift pun out of the way:

"It's them... hi... Ticketmaster was the problem, it's them...."

As excited as fans were to snag tickets for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, the Ticketmaster fiasco didn't make it so easy for a lot of people to get one. And now it seems like tickets for all three shows in North Texas are sold out.

(PS: There are tickets available for the three Houston shows, but the prices are basically about as high as Beyoncé tickets were originally).

Whether or not you're seeing Taylor's show, you can still shake it off with other Swifties before each concert.

Texas Live! and Le Petite Fete announced on Monday that they'll be throwing three "TAY-Gates" each day Taylor is scheduled to perform in Arlington.

The parties will run on March 31 and April 1st and 2nd starting at 2 p.m. each day. They'll be held at Arlington Backyard, which is about a two-minute ride or 20-minute walk from the concert venue.

You do not have to have a T-Swift ticket to join the party.

Tickets for each TAY-GATE event start at $5. Fans can enjoy special drinks, exclusive merch, a dance party, a costume contest, and so much more.

What's the latest on the Ticketmaster fiasco?

The last Swift-related update was from late January when the company was getting grilled by U.S. Senators. Live Nation, who merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, apologized to fans around that time, saying the company knows they should do better.

In mid-November, Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s upcoming stadium tour. The company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and bot attacks. Many people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.

Ticketmaster required fans to register for the presale, and more than 3.5 million people did, a record for the company. Ticketmaster eventually canceled a planned ticket sale to the general public because it didn’t have enough inventory.