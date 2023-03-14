Waxahachie’s 'Tulipalooza' is a picture perfect spring site

The Tulipalooza Festival kicked off on Friday with 300,000 tulips ready for picking and pictures.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — After the cold of winter, many are ready to celebrate the spring along with the warmth and colors it brings.

And a field in Waxahachie is picture perfect.

The 5th Tulipalooza Festival kicked off on Friday outside the Waxahachie Civic Center with 300,000 tulips in 15 color varieties ready to be picked and “pic’d.”

“Most people come here to take beautiful pictures, especially for the easter holiday,” said Bill Van Houten.

The tulip bulbs came straight from Holland last August and were planted back in December. Mother Nature can be a difficult variable to manage, but the field of tulips is blooming bright for the festival that will go through at least March 19 and possibly beyond if weather cooperates.

Van Houten and Kars Tamminga are both Dutch natives who helped plant the tulips in beautiful, picturesque rows of color. Sharing a symbol of their native country in their new home is a point of pride.

“We came here 45 years ago and this makes us proud,” said Van Houten.

Tulipalooza is open each day from 10am-7pm and tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for kids. When you purchase a ticket, you can select any of 13 DFW area charities to receive 50% of the proceeds.