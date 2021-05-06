12 things to do this weekend across D-FW

Whether you want to grab your cowboy or combat boots this weekend, there's something happening across the metroplex to catch your eye.

DALLAS — If you're feeling like summer is slipping through your fingers, don't worry, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of the season this weekend, from pool parties, outdoor performances and even a pop punk concert.

Here are 12 events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend to pique your interest and help you make the most of it:

Multiple Days

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]

Want to both feel like an intellectual and get a good laugh in? Check out the last few performances of Shakespeare Dallas' parody of the famous playwright's entire collection of works, in a "comically shortened form."

The show is PG-13 and has fog, haze and strobe lights. Three actors will perform the entire piece out in the park at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre. Tickets are $20 for the show that starts at 8 p.m. each night through Saturday, but kids 10 and under get in free. Click here to find out more.

Yaa Halla, Y'all Belly Dance Convention

This celebration of Mid-Eastern and fusion dance has shows and a grand bazaar to keep you busy all weekend long, plus seminars for dance and music students at any level to learn the art forms.

Shows run from Thursday through Saturday at 6 p.m., and start at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, while the Grand Bazaar is each day at noon. Tickets for the shows start at $17. For more details about the multi-day event at the Palace Arts Center and Grapevine Convention Center, click here.

Friday

The Stars at Night - A Watercolor Painting Class Fundraiser

Whether you want to partake in a painting class in person or virtually, you can do both, with this event that's raising money for Leadership Arts Institute Scholarships. Hosted by the Leadership Arts Alumni at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, this watercolor class will be lead by Amy Pagan from 7:30 to 9 p.m. It's perfect for Picassos and painting amateurs alike.

Tickets cost between $20 to $40 and include all needed materials, two complimentary beverages and lite dessert refreshments for those who attend in person.

Lindsey Stirling's Artemis Tour

This singer, songwriter and dancer is famous for her electric violin performances, rising from YouTuber to international star, and she's going to be in North Texas to showcase her latest work this Friday.

Tickets to see her perform at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving start at $25, and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday

15th Annual National Day Of The American Cowboy

Get a true Texas experience at the heart of it all with the Fort Worth Stockyards' celebration of the National Day of the American Cowboy on Saturday.

With activities like fiddle, mustache, most worn boot and rib-eating contests; armadillo races; gunfight shows; musical performances from the likes of the Cowtown Opry; pony rides and Shiner Bock yard games; and of course the daily cattle drive, you'll truly get a cowboy experience. And don't forget there's even a parade, too.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Christmas in July - Brews for a Cause at 3 Nations Brewing

Enjoy a pint or two for a good cause at 3 Nations Brewing in Carrollton this Saturday as they collect holiday presents and toys for the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, which gives out the presents every season to kids in need.

Everyone who brings a new, unwrapped gift to the event has the chance to win a door prize, and the biergarten and outdoor pavilion will be open with fun crafts for the kiddos at this family-friendly event. The fun starts at noon. Click here for more information.

Dallas Colombian Festival 2021

Colombia celebrates its independence every year on July 20, and every year in Dallas around that time there is a big festival honoring Colombian culture. This year, it falls on Saturday and runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with entertainment, food and other artistic ventures on display for Colombians, and others, to celebrate their heritage.

Tickets to the festival held in Addison are $20. For more information, click here.

Hella Mega Tour - Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer at Globe Life Field

Let all your pop punk dreams come true, because this show has the epic band lineup of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, all in one concert. The groups are coming to Globe Life Field on Saturday night, with the fun starting at 5:30 p.m.

While tickets are sold out, there are plenty available for resale. Click here to see what Ticketmaster still has available. And if you want to get amped for the show, there's a Spotify playlist of all their hits here.

Mesquite Rodeo's Tex-Mex Night / Noche Latina

Enjoy a night filled with American rodeo, mariachi, caballos bailadores, and escaramuzas at the Mesquite Rodeo Saturday night. Tickets range from $10 to $40, and parking is $10. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Tapped Out Drag Brunch at Cedar Springs Tap House

Enjoy yourself this Sunday with a fabulous drag brunch at the Cedar Springs Tap House. The event promises to be full of shenanigans and a spectacular show hosted by Jenni P with lots of diva energy. There are two showtimes available: one for the brunch risers at noon, and one for those who finds themselves needing to wait until a bit later in the day, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and include entry, show cover and an entrée. The event is for guests 21 years and older.

Beats & Bubbly Summer Series: Rooftop Pool Social at The Adolphus Hotel

Dallas could hit its first 100-degree day this summer on Sunday, so what better way to cool off than with a pool party at The Adolphus Hotel downtown?

There will be a DJ adding to the ambiance on the rooftop pool deck, along with a pool kitchen and bar to keep you stocked on drinks and snacks, plus parking and a pool towel. Plus, if you want to go all out, you can rent a cabana, as well. Tickets start at $40 and the event runs from 1 to 6 p.m.

CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup: Quarterfinals

If you haven't caught a Gold Cup game yet, there's good news: there are two more in North Texas this Sunday, and they are back-to-back.