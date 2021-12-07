One-tank road trips: Turner Falls Park

The tallest waterfall in Oklahoma has a lot to offer.

OKLAHOMA, USA — If you’re looking to take a short day trip, one of the most scenic spots you can find is just two hours from Dallas-Fort Worth. That is, if you feel like crossing in to Oklahoma.

Up Interstate 35, tucked away in the Arbuckle Mountains in the city of Davis is where you’ll find Turner Falls Park.

“It’s a wonderful place to come,” said Cathi Neal, customer service liaison for Turner Falls Park. “There’s lots of things to do for the whole family.”

At 77 feet, Turner Falls is the tallest waterfall in Oklahoma.

Not to brag, but Texas’ biggest waterfall is twice as tall. It’s on private property, though, so you can’t get to it.

Turner Falls, however, is open to you year-round.

Whether you’re relaxing to the sound of cascading water or swimming in it, this waterfall is quite the sight to see.

Although, not everyone notices.

“There are some people who come in and never even see the falls,” Neal said.

Those folks probably miss seeing it because they get sucked in to the Blue Hole.

The giant swimming hole is the most popular spot in the park, complete with a diving board and slide.

If you prefer dry land, there’s more than five miles of hiking, hundreds of camp and RV sites and three small caves to explore.

There’s even a castle that once housed the original offices in the 1930s.

Of course, all of this makes Turner Falls Park a popular place, so to avoid summer crowds, its best to visit during the week.

Texas waterfalls may be bigger, but if you want to see an incredible one you can actually get to...

“Turner Falls Park, Davis, Oklahoma is the place to come,” Neal said.