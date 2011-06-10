DFW Pride Guide: Things to do in June and beyond in North Texas

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated in June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising in New York. Pride events outside of June are a part of North Texas history.

TEXAS, USA — June is just around the corner and Pride Month is coming out right along with it!

According to the Library of Congress, LGBTQ+ Pride is celebrated in June in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York.

History.com says police raided gay bars often, but patrons sparked a riot one night at the Stonewall Inn. The riot then turned into "Gay Pride Day," then what's now known as Pride Month.

LGBTQ+ people and allies spend all of June celebrating how far they've come and look at what needs to be done now.

For the city of Dallas, however, Pride lasts long after the month of June.

According to Dallas Pride, the Dallas Tavern Guild moved the city's gay Pride parade to the third Sunday in September. They did that and renamed it the "Texas Freedom Parade" to commemorate a Dallas judge's ruling that temporarily blocked the state's anti-sodomy law.

North Texas has plenty of events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during and after Pride Month. Keep this list handy, because we'll keep adding onto this list as we learn about more.

If you know about any Pride events during or after June, please email the info to either bhawkins@wfaa.com or digital@wfaa.com.

Here's what we know so far:

Late May through June 18

The exhibition has been in the museum since late January. It only highlights the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, but also the LGBTQ+ history before and after the riots.

June 1

Tickets have been on sale for the Pride Kick-Off Party at Legacy Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m., Kameron Ross from "America's Got Talent" will perform at 6:30.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby will then star in an all-star drag show that'll kick off at 7 p.m. There's also a meet-and-greet ahead of her show, but those tickets are sold out.

June 3

PRIDENTON is kicking off their events with their annual chalking event.

Guests can draw from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the sidewalk around the Denton Courthouse Square. Meet the organizers on the Hickory Street side of the Square to grab some chalk!

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for teens (13-19), and free for festivalgoers 12 and under.

Carrollton Pride is inviting all residents to their Pride Festival at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church.

Food trucks will be there with tacos and shaved ice, and feel free to draw on the festival grounds with chalk.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers are also welcoming business, non-profits, and volunteers to join in on the event.

FC Dallas will have their "Y'all Means All" Night at the Toyota Stadium. The game starts 7:30 p.m. against Nashville SC.

There will be a LED necklace giveaway when you enter, then a Pride-themed drone and light show after the game.

A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to Pride Frisco.

The annual Bleach X Disco, TX Pride-a-palooza is taking over the Sons of Hermann Hall.

Starting at 8 p.m., guests will have two floors and three rooms to celebrate in, varying from a chill vibe to hard-hitting beats.

There will also be go-go dancers, a photobooth, DJ's, musical guests, and a drag show including performers Bible Girl, Blackberri, and Kyle Ohara Fatale.

Tickets start at $20.

June 4

Join Dallas Pride for part two of their Pride weekend festivities.

The Alan Ross Texas Free Parade will start at 2 p.m., circling the Cotton Bowl through Fair Park.

There were over 150 entries for this year's parade. Be ready for floats, bands, costumes, and more.

PS: Be on the lookout for WFAA! We'll be riding along the parade route with Black Tie Dinner.

June 6

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will host an educational event for youth (ages 12 to 18) and any accompanying safe adult.

Rise Up Youth is meant to help teens gain a deeper understanding of LGBTQ Americans and their allies who fought for liberation.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A legal guardian has to sign a form and a waiver in advance for each participant.

June 8

The organization Arttitude will host OutLoud as safe space for creatives to share their stories and experiences.

The event will include poetry, burlesque, and a performance by Latin Grammy nominee Gina Chavez.

OutLoud will start at 6 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center. Tickets are free!

June 9

Instead of businesses and organizations parading around on floats, they'll be around the Denton County Courthouse for visitors to "float" around and meet them.

Visitors can check in at 6 p.m. and pick up a vendor map that'll show all of the groups supporting PRIDENTON. They'll then have a rally and community march, followed by three hours to meet organizations, get swag and deals, and vote for the best storefront and lawn "floats."

Colorwaave is hosting their second event bringing together queer creatives and allies.

Grab a ticket (starting at $20) and head to the Urban Arts Center for 8 p.m.

The function will end at exactly midnight.

The Dallas Wings will host Pride Night during their game against Texas native Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

Head to the College Park Center in Arlington for 7 p.m. to enjoy the game, cheer on the Wings, and pick up a rally towel.

June 10

Join McKinney Pride for McKinney Pride! What more needs to be said?

The organization will host their festival at the Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Doors for the Arlington Pride celebration will open at 5 p.m., then the party's going from 6-11 p.m.

Don't miss performances from RuPaul's Drag Race's Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Symone and Kennedy Davenport among other entertainment and a street fair of vendors.

June 10-11

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is adding a rainbow to their greenery.

Their second annual Pride in Bloom will run for two days, each day with their own schedule of events. That includes music chef demos, an interactive Pride mural, and LGBTQ+-owned and operated vendors.

June 11

Join PRIDENTON and OUTreach Denton for a private pool party at the Civic Center Pool. They'll be making a splash from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free, but you need to RSVP first!

Grab a ticket for a table at the Mesquite Elks Lodge No. 2404.

In addition to the good food, drinks, and entertainment, all proceeds will go towards a project for Mesquite ISD students and teachers.

June 14

Join PRIDEDENTON and the Spiderweb Salon for an Open Mic event! They'll be at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios for 7 p.m.

Watch PRIDEDENTON's social media pages for more info in the future.

June 16-18

Dallas Southern Pride (DSP) has rolled out the full schedule for their annual Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration.

They'll kick things off with a welcome reception Friday at Thrive Night Club. Admission is free and there will be food and open bar. Houstonians and New Orleanians will then invade Thrive that same night.

On Saturday, they're having their Juneteenth Unity Festival & Pool Party at the Samuell Grand Park & Aquatic Center. Follow DSP's social media for a look at who's scheduled to perform.

The next day will stat with a brunch honoring late DSP president Kirk Meyers-Hill. Join them for 11 a.m. at the Crown Plaza Hotel Downtown Pool, then back at Thrive at 9 p.m.

June 23-25

Keep an eye out for more information on Pride Weekend in Arlington. The group behind it says they're branching out from the festival they had last year.

Things kick off with the Inaugural Miss Arlington Pride Pageant that Friday. Tickets are available now and the registration form's still open for anyone who wants to compete.

The Festival will be will be free on Saturday at Rosslyn Gateway Park, followed by a free afterparty.

It'll all end with a bang with the Inaugural Arlington Pride Drag Brunch on Sunday.

June 24

Princeton Pride will be hosted at Princeton High School starting at noon.

Be ready for a bounce house, food trucks, and entertainment from local, state, and national performers.





Meet Trinity Pride at the Green (Magnolia Green, that is) at 6 p.m. for their Pride Festival.

It's a free event with live music, local food, and a vendor market. You can't bring any outside food or drinks, but you can bring chairs and pets!

PS: If you get there early, you can find a free parking spot next to the Green (at 1201 Alston Avenue).

Join PRIDENTON at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios for a dance party featuring local entertainers DJ Ursa Minor, Dezi 5, Mutha Falcon, and No Good Babies.

August 20

I told y'all Pride doesn't stop in June!

Round up your squad and head to the Round-Up Saloon for Noche Vaquerx (Cowboy Night) hosted by Texas Latino Pride.

The event will run from 4-9 p.m. with a drag show and music from award-winning singer Monica Saldivar. Local vendors will also be there, and attendees can take a free HIV test.

September 10-17

Pride in Dallas will soon announce their week of events for September, bringing celebrations to Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn.

The group will end the week with a parade on Sept. 17 starting at 2 p.m.

The overall goal for Pride in Dallas is to bring celebrations back to the city's gayborhood. Check out our interview with them last year.

September 16

Texas Latino Pride will host their 9th annual festival at Reverchon Park.

From 3-9 p.m., the event will consist of local entertainers (drag shows included), over 60 vendors, and opportunities for free HIV testing and mpox vaccines.

September 30

Join North Texas Pride at the ArtCentre of Plano for a family-friendly Pride festival. Enjoy the food and drinks, give-a-ways, entertainment for kids and adults, and more.

Tickets start at $10 for attendees 13 years old and older. Anyone younger gets in for free. You can also donate $25 for a VIP ticket.

October 22

Stay tuned to Pride Frisco's social media pages. They'll release more information about the festival during Pride Month.