'There will be a void': Friends mourn the passing of longtime South Dallas community leader

Kirk Myers-Hill, Founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. is being remembered as a committed public servant and LGBTQ+ activist.

DALLAS — Some community members across South Dallas are mourning over the unexpected death of a nonprofit founder, community leader and activist who dedicated his life to public service.

It was an emotional day outside the offices of Abounding Prosperity, Incorporated on Tuesday, April 4, as neighbors and loved ones learned the nonprofit's founder and CEO Kirk Myers-Hill was found unresponsive inside the office.

Friends, family members, clients, some Dallas City Councilmembers and community partners gathered to remember the life Myers-Hill, who they said meant so much to the community.

"It’s just too shocking to me,” said neighbor and pastor Raphael Adebayo.

Those who knew him said they’re remembering him as a fierce leader and warrior for the LGBTQ+ community, and an advocate for all neighbors in underserved communities across Southern Dallas.

“We lost somebody that was really important to the community. More than just a community leader, but as a friend too. So, I’m really a t a loss for words,” said Lamar Glass.

Myers-Hill started Abounding Prosperity, Inc. in 2005. Through his advocacy efforts with the nonprofit, he focused on bringing a variety of social services and clinical resources to the South Dallas community.

Myers-Hill was one of the visionaries behind the H.O.P.E. Health and Wellness Center and Pharmacy on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. He also spearheaded efforts to bring the All Black Lives Matter crosswalks in South Dallas.

Myers-Hill was also president of Dallas Southern Pride events that brought tens of thousands of visitors to North Texas each summer.

“There definitely will be a void. There definitely will be a void, especially here in South Dallas,” said Auntjuan Wiley with AIDS Walk South Dallas.

Recently, Myers-Hill was beaming with pride during one of his last public events. On March 15, the City of Dallas renamed Kimble Park to the Irene HJ. Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park, after his late mother.

Abounding Prosperity’s team said its offices will be closed until further notice. Friends said they’re committed to continuing the service work Myers-Hill was so passionate about.

“There’s a spirit of the work that still remains. Those who are in need of care, and protection, and service and leadership will still get that,” said pastor Will Horn.