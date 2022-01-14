'All Black Lives Matter' crosswalks installed in South Dallas

Organizers to host public crosswalk unveiling and ceremony at intersection of Malcolm X Blvd and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Monday, Jan. 17, at 12:30p.m.

DALLAS — There are signs of change at a historic intersection in South Dallas.

Brand new crosswalks were installed this week at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. It's one of the only two intersections in the country where Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards meet.

“It’s a big change,” said Joseph Porter, as he took photos of the crosswalk.

People passing by can’t help but notice the bold red, yellow and black design in the street.

The sign in the cross walk reads "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER."

“It looks good for the community, and also for South Dallas,” said a neighbor, who identified himself as J.B.

The community crosswalk project was spearheaded by Kirk Myers, CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. The Dallas-based nonprofit’s mission is addressing health, social and economic disparities among Black Americans, particularly LGBTQ+ residents.

“If one Black life matters, all of them matters,” said Myers.

The idea behind the crosswalk and its messaging was intentional, according to Myers. He said adding the word "ALL" was to instill a sense of inclusion and pride.

“I wanted this to be a unifying effort, not a divisive one,” explained Myers.

The crosswalk at Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. boulevards is the first of several "All Black Lives Matter" crosswalks being installed in South Dallas.

City Council approved the project for the following six intersections:

Al Lipscomb Way and S. Ervay Way

Al Lipscomb Way and S. Harwood St.

Al Lipscomb Way and Malcolm X Blvd.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Colonial Ave.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Jackson Blvd.

Abounding Prosperity, Inc. will pay for maintenance of the crosswalk intersections over the next 10 years.

“I really like them. It supports the Black community for sure,” said Dana Belova.

As cars zipped by, JB took in the scene.

“It sends a message that everybody needs to love everybody,” he said.

Organizers will host an official public unveiling of the crosswalk on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Jan. 17, at 12:30 p.m. The unveiling ceremony will take place at the intersection of Malcolm X Blvd. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.