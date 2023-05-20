Play for Pride! Dallas' Oak Lawn Band looking for musicians, volunteers and more

While the Oak Lawn Band does serve the Dallas LGBTQ+ community, the group emphasizes that anyone can play with them.

DALLAS — An LGBTQ-friendly marching band is planning to continue a 40-year-old Dallas tradition, and they're calling on as many people as possible to join them.

The band is looking to register over 150 people for the parade, especially anyone that can be a color guard or play a wind instrument. You could also volunteer as a band-aid and/or help them at the festival on June 3.

"The [Oak Lawn] band has participated in Dallas pride parades since 1980, it has been at every single pride parade since it became the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade," said band president Jonathan Harvey. "We have participants from eight different bands across the country joining us, ranging from community bands, colleges, and professional drum corps."

If you're interested in playing and/or volunteering, you can sign their Google Form here.

When we caught up in the band last December, Assistant Artist Director Nicholes Nunley made it clear that while they serve Dallas' LGBTQ+ community, anyone can join as long as they have a love for music.

"No one cares about your orientation," Nunley said. "Band is band. You are making music with people who also like to make music."

The Oak Lawn Band also welcomes anyone no matter your music experience, or lack thereof. Nunley said that whenever you decide to join, you could play in their next performance – even if it's days away.