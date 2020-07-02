DALLAS — Who do you think will win Sunday night at the 92nd annual Academy Awards?

We asked some of our anchors for their opinion, and while we may be divided on some awards, we're pretty certain that Joaquin Phoenix is going to take home a little gold statue for his work as Arthur Fleck in "Joker."

Read on to see what Dale, Izzy, Marc, Kara and others think, and print out your own ballot to use at home with your own picks.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Which film will win Best Picture?

Nominees: “Ford v. Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite”

Dale Hansen: "1917"

Tashara Parker: "Joker"

Kara Sewell: "1917"

Marc Istook: "1917"

Cynthia Izaguirre: "The Irishman"

Chris Lawrence: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," I loved Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s a beautifully made film that puts you in the LA of the late 60s. You feel for DiCaprio’s character, as the world changes so quickly around him and the “old Hollywood” slips away, and his career along with it.

Who will win Best Actress?

Nominees: Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story,” Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women,” Charlize Theron for “Bombshell,” Renée Zellweger for “Judy”

Dale Hansen: Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Tashara Parker: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet." I also can't believe Lupita Nyong'o and Jamie Foxx ("Us" and "Just Mercy," respectively) were both left off of this list Unreal.

Kara Sewell: Renée Zellweger, "Judy," although Charlize Theron disappears in "Bombshell." You only see Megyn Kelley — she deserves to win.

Marc Istook: Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Cynthia Izaguirre: Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Chris Lawrence: Charlize Theron, "Bombshell," I thought Charlize Theron was a revelation. I’ve met and talked with the real Megyn Kelly several times. Watching Charlize Theron, I swear I was looking at Megyn. She even sounded like her.

Who will win Best Actor?

Nominees: Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Adam Driver for “Marriage Story,” Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker,” Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes”

Dale Hansen: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Tashara Parker: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Kara Sewell: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Marc Istook: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Cynthia Izaguirre: Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Chris Lawrence: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Who will win Best Supporting Actress?

Nominees: Kathy Bates for “Richard Jewell,” Laura Dern for “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson for “Jojo Rabbit,” Florence Pugh for “Little Women,” Margot Robbie for “Bombshell”

Dale Hansen: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Tashara Parker: Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Kara Sewell: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Marc Istook: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Cynthia Izaguirre: Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Chris Lawrence: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Who will win Best Supporting Actor?

Nominees: Tom Hanks for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Two Popes,” Al Pacino for “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci for “The Irishman,” Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Dale Hansen: Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Tashara Parker: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Kara Sewell: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Marc Istook: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Cynthia Izaguirre: Joe Pesci, "The Irishman." Although "The Irishman" was way too long, I felt Joe Pesci was incredible in his role.

Chris Lawrence: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Who will win Best Director?

Nominees: Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” Same Mendes for “1917,” Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Bong Joon-Ho for “Parasite”

Dale Hansen: Sam Mendes, "1917"

Tashara Parker: Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Kara Sewell: Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Marc Istook: Sam Mendes, "1917"

Cynthia Izaguirre: Sam Mendes, "1917"

Chris Lawrence: Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the hardest call for me was Marriage Story. A brutally honest look at a relationship, that shows how real life isn’t black & white, and love and revulsion can exist in the same moment. I didn’t pick it to win it’s categories, but of all the movies I saw this year it’s the one that’ll probably stick with me.

Live from the Red Carpet starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on WFAA, followed by The Oscars at 7 p.m.

