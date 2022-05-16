New Kids On The Block concert delayed in Dallas due to Maverick's extended playoff schedule

The group is pushing back their concert one day. Some fans are still looking forward to it while others say they're looking to get a refund.

DALLAS — Good news for one set of fans may not go so well for other fans.

The other (maybe kind of bad) news: The New Kids on the Block are delaying their concert in Dallas to make room for the Mavs and the Western Conference Finals.

The group announced the postponement on their social media.

After congratulating the Mavs, their post said the Mixtape Tour concert will be moved from Sunday, May 22, to Monday, May 23.

The best news out of the delay (besides the Mavs continuing in the playoffs) is that no one has to buy new tickets! All tickets for the original show date are still good to use for the Monday concert.

"We cannot wait to bring the Mixtape Tour to Dallas and keep the party going," the group wrote on Instagram. "We love you so much and we'll see you there!"

While some people are "Hangin' Tough" and looking forward to Monday, others are looking for the "Step By Step" process to get their money back.

Many NKOTB fans (also known as "Blockheads") shared on Instagram many reasons why they can't make the show. Many said that they and/or their loved ones were coming from out of town and plan to head back home on Monday.

Others pointed out that they have to work the next day.