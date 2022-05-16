Here's the full schedule for Mavericks-Warriors in the Western Finals

DALLAS — Mavericks fans wanted a deep playoff run, and they're getting it -- and all the challenges that come with it.
After Dallas' blowout win over Phoenix, Luka Doncic and his teammates will now get a crack at Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
And the three-time champs are playing as good as anyone, coming off a 4-2 series win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Granted, Memphis lost star guard Ja Morant late in the series, but Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are as seasoned of a trio as anyone left in the playoffs.
Below is the full schedule for the Western Conference Finals. All games will be aired on TNT.
Western Conference Finals Schedule
Game 1
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18
Where: San Francisco
Game 2
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 20
Where: San Francisco
Game 3
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: Dallas
Game 4
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24
Where: Dallas
Game 5
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26
Where: San Francisco
Game 6
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Dallas
Game 7
When: 7 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: San Francisco
Previous results this season
The Mavericks and Warriors played four times in the regular season, with Golden State winning three of those matchups. Dallas won 130-92 on Jan. 25.