33 movies ready to roll at annual DFW South Asian Film Festival

Three films will take centerstage with citywide, statewide and nationwide premieres for the three-day festival this upcoming weekend.

THE COLONY, Texas — The red carpet will be rolled out and ready in the Dallas/Fort Worth area starting this Friday.

The 8th annual DFW South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF) is set to go on May 20-22.

The festival will feature a record-breaking 33 films throughout the three-day period, the most that's ever been shown for the event.

All screenings will take place at the Grandscape in The Colony.

There are three movies that'll take the primetime slots as premieres.

The first will be the Texas premiere of "Americanish," a Pakistani romantic comedy based in Queens, New York. It follows sisters Maryam and Sam Khan and their cousin Ameera as they try to find a balance between love, family, career and culture.

According to the DFWSAFF schedule, it'll premiere at 8:15 p.m. after the screening of "Close Ties to Home Country." That short film will focus on Akanksha as she waits for her sister's visit from India (for the the first time in almost a decade).

The night will end with a Q&A and an after-party at The Grotto.

The centerpiece feature is a national premiere of a Bollywood drama called "The Tenant." It's about a 13-year-old struggling with adolescence and a new next-door neighbor with a dark past.

The movie premiere will cap off the first full day of screenings. Saturday's lineup includes back-to-back documentaries, a segment for LGBTQ+ short films and much more.

There will also be a Centerpiece Party at Galaxy Theatres at the end of the night.

The last special feature is a premiere specifically for the DFW area.

"Last Film Show" circles around nine-year-old Samay from a remote village in India. After spending day after day sneaking away to watch movies himself, he and his friends try to figure out how to create their own film projection.

Before that final screening, there will be multiple programming events throughout the day.

The festival will end with a closing party at the Windmills. Be on the lookout for any special live performances.

Tickets are available now online. You can get a festival pass, tickets to specific showings and segments, and/or tickets to the after-parties.