Where and when you can see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Texas, get ready to sing a song all night long!
Legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie just announced that he's going on tour this summer. He'll perform across 20 cities alongside his special guests, Earth, Wind & Fire.
The "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour kicks off in early August and they will make three stops in Texas.
The first will be at the Moody Center in Austin. They'll be there on Tuesday, August 29.
Dallas has to remember the very first night of September. They'll be in town at the American Airlines Center.
Houston will be the the last Texas town to host Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire. That concert will be on Saturday, September 2 at the Toyota Center.
Presale tickets for the concert go on sale via Citi Entertainment from this Tuesday to the following Sunday. They'll then be open to the public on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m.
