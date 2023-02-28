Dallas business offering free headshots on International Women's Day

A professional photographer will be available on March 8 to celebrate women's uniqueness through expressive photos.

DALLAS — A North Texas woman-owned business is looking to help other women show their full selves through their photos.

The Wildlike jewelry and piercing store will have a professional photographer available on International Women's Day for their free "Take Back Your Headshot" event.

Instead of having you covering up tattoos and piercings or wearing an "acceptable" hairstyle, the company's encouraging women to "come as you are."

The headshots will be free to the public and offered on a first-come, first-served basis with limited spots.

The photographer will be at Wildlike on Oak Lawn Avenue on Wednesday, March 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. While you wait for your headshot, the store will have their own celebration for International Women's Day.

After the event, you'll get a digital copy of your new headshot that you could use on something like a LinkedIn profile.