Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank

The tour will make stops in Houston and Fort Worth the first two days of April 2023.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?

After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour."

This time, they'll be bringing other music legends: Keith Sweat and Guy.

There must be some extra "Popcorn Love" for Fort Worth since that'll be the only Texas show where Tank is scheduled to perform.

Just Announced: New Edition: The Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guy is coming to Dickies Arena on Sunday, April 2nd! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM. Visit DickiesArena.com for more details! Posted by Dickies Arena on Tuesday, December 13, 2022