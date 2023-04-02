Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank

FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?
After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour."
This time, they'll be bringing other music legends: Keith Sweat and Guy.
New Edition's not counting Texas out for their concerts. They'll be at Houston's Toyota Center on April 1, then they'll be here for "One More Day" at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth.
There must be some extra "Popcorn Love" for Fort Worth since that'll be the only Texas show where Tank is scheduled to perform.
Sorry, Houston. I guess you're "Not (His) Kind of Girl."
"Cool It Now," because the good news is tickets are already on sale. As of Dec. 20, seats for the Houston concert start at about $80 and those for Fort Worth are around $65.
