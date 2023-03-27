John Mayer adds three Texas shows to solo tour

The singer announced a new leg of his acoustic tour with concerts in Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

TEXAS, USA — John Mayer is set to start his tour Monday night, and he's kicking it off by announcing more shows.

The musician took to social media to share the fall dates for his "SOLO" tour, which includes three shows in Texas. The shows will feature solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.

Mayer will be in the Lone Star State by the end of October with fellow musician JP SAXE.

First, the two will perform in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. That show will be on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Next one will be at the Toyota Center in Houston. Mayer and JP are scheduled to play on Monday, Oct. 30.

The last Texas show will be in Austin on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The concert will be held in the Moody Center.

JUST ANNOUNCED: John Mayer Solo & Acoustic at American Airlines Center on Saturday, October 28th 🎸 🎟>> Tickets on sale Friday, March 31st at 9AM. Posted by American Airlines Center on Monday, March 27, 2023

When will tickets be available?

Tickets will be open for presale this Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.

To get access to those tickets, go to John Mayer's website, find the show you want to go to, then sign up for the Artist Presale tickets. You have to be at least 13 to register.

Once you sign up, you will get an access code that you have to use to get tickets early. You will have until Thursday at 10 p.m. to get them ahead of the public sale.

General tickets will then be available on Mayer's website this Friday at 9 a.m.