Join WFAA's Family First at 26th Annual Celebrate Roanoke Oct. 14

Enjoy festive foods, live music, western re-enactments, kid zones and a drone light show!

ROANOKE, Texas — It's non-stop sensational fun at the 26th Annual Celebrate Roanoke on historic Oak Street in downtown Roanoke. Explore festive foods, vendor booths, amazing activities, kid zones, and experience a colorful Drone Light Show around dusk.

When: Saturday, October 14

Where: Oak Street - Downtown Roanoke

Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy the live music of Jack Ingram, Andrew Sevener, The Halftones and the Tidwell Orchestra. Check out numerous adventure stations, western re-enactments, and Animal Calling Competitions or join the contests and test your farming, vocal skills.

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Stop by WFAA Family First area, visit with WFAA's Marc Istook, Kara Sewell, and Matt Houston

Admission is free

All ages are welcome!

