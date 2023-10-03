Join WFAA's Family First at 26th Annual Celebrate Roanoke Oct. 14

ROANOKE, Texas — It's non-stop sensational fun at the 26th Annual Celebrate Roanoke on historic Oak Street in downtown Roanoke. Explore festive foods, vendor booths, amazing activities, kid zones, and experience a colorful Drone Light Show around dusk.
When: Saturday, October 14
Where: Oak Street - Downtown Roanoke
Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Enjoy the live music of Jack Ingram, Andrew Sevener, The Halftones and the Tidwell Orchestra. Check out numerous adventure stations, western re-enactments, and Animal Calling Competitions or join the contests and test your farming, vocal skills.
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Stop by WFAA Family First area, visit with WFAA's Marc Istook, Kara Sewell, and Matt Houston
Admission is free
All ages are welcome!