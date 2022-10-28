Family First Day at the Dallas Zoo

DALLAS — Enjoy a day at the Dallas Zoo!
Saturday, November 12th
The Dallas Zoo
650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway
9 AM – 5 PM
Come see the latest Dallas Zoo babies, feed giant giraffes, explore the award-winning Hippo Outpost, stroll through the Wilds of Africa, check out the Children's Zoo and more.
ALL AGES WELCOME!
SPECIAL [NOVEMBER 12th] ONLY ADVANCE TICKET PRICE:
$8 (ages 3 & up)
Free (ages 2 & under)
SCAN QR code or click HERE to get discount and make reservation
10 AM – 2 PM
Stop by WFAA Family First area and visit with Meteorologist Greg Fields, Daybreak Anchor Kara Sewell and Reporter Sean Giggy.
Parking:
$10 per vehicle or ride DART Rail (use the Red Line)
SPECIAL THANKS:
FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS: