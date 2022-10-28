x
Family First

Family First Day at the Dallas Zoo

Meet members of the WFAA Daybreak team and enjoy a day with some animals at the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — Enjoy a day at the Dallas Zoo!

Saturday, November 12th 

The Dallas Zoo

650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway

9 AM – 5 PM 

Come see the latest Dallas Zoo babies, feed giant giraffes, explore the award-winning Hippo Outpost, stroll through the Wilds of Africa, check out the Children's Zoo and more.  

ALL AGES WELCOME!

SPECIAL [NOVEMBER 12th] ONLY ADVANCE TICKET PRICE:

$8    (ages 3 & up)

Free   (ages 2 & under)

SCAN QR code or click HERE to get discount and make reservation

10 AM – 2 PM  

Stop by WFAA Family First area and visit with Meteorologist Greg Fields, Daybreak Anchor Kara Sewell and Reporter Sean Giggy.

Parking:

$10 per vehicle or ride DART Rail (use the Red Line)

SPECIAL THANKS:

The Dallas Zoo 

City of Dallas

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:

Baylor, Scott and White

Parker University 

