$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth.

Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Primrose Hybrid South is expected to total over 529,000 square feet on build-out. The project is slated for delivery in 2025.

The project appears to be associated with Irving-based JPI. The project’s owner is listed as “JPI Companies,” and the owner’s address matches that of JPI’s Irving offices.

JPI is the most active multifamily developer in North Texas by local units. The firm delivered over 2,000 multifamily units last year and currently has over 5,800 units in development, according to previous reporting by the Business Journal.

JPI announced a joint venture partnership with Dallas-based Waymaker Partners and Madera Residential of Lubbock earlier this year. The agreement includes five multifamily communities set to add 1,750 rental units in North Texas. These include the Jefferson Railhead, Jefferson Grandscape, Jefferson Cedar Ridge, Jefferson Northlake and Jefferson Peninsula. All of the projects are set to be delivered through 2025.