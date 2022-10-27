How about a $3.2 million tiara or a hangout with Scottie Pippen? Neiman Marcus unveils 2022 Fantasy Gifts collection

Dallas’ Neiman Marcus is out with its annual Christmas book, which as expected is full of amazing and extravagant gift ideas.

DALLAS — Neiman Marcus has released its latest selection of luxury gifts for its 2022 Christmas Book.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer unveiled its collection as part of its holiday campaign "Make the Moment." The 96th edition of the Christmas Book features seasonal offerings with over 260 brands including Christian Louboutin, Moncler and Saint Laurent.

"Our Make the Moment campaign is an extension of our brand idea, Live Your Luxury," Darren McColl, chief marketing officer at Neiman Marcus, said in a news release. "It takes the freedom and the boldness of individual style and places it in a holiday setting, where highly memorable, tradition-twisting moments are made. It's a celebration of optimism and inclusivity in which relationships are cherished."

For the first time, this year's book will feature an augmented reality filters which can be activated by a QR code on the cover. When customers scan the code, smartphones will open Instagram stories with the new filters available.

The catalog also features Neiman Marcus' annual Fantasy Gifts, a collection from which proceeds are donated to a variety of charitable causes.

The most expensive gift in the catalog is a Cartier tiara, which can be turned into a necklace, with over 600 diamonds circa 1935 for $3.2 million.

The collection also features two trips to Europe. During a trip to Aspen, the recipient will stay at the St. Regis resort, attend the Aspen polo tournament and receive private polo lessons from Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and Melissa Ganzi for $295,000.

The second Europe trip, priced at $65,000, will take the recipient to Paris to create with their signature fragrance with perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Neiman Marcus is also featuring a custom pink Maserti Grecale Trofeo SUV in collaboration with Mattel's Barbie for $330,000.

Neiman is also offering an exclusive hangout and hoops match with NBA legend Scottie Pippen and his son Scotty Pippen Jr. for $333,333.