Family First Day at the Dallas Zoo

Get a great discount for everyone with an advance ticket purchase. Discover amazing new animals and find your favorite four-legged friends.

Enjoy Fun Animal Adventures!

Saturday, August 21st

9 AM – 5 PM

The Dallas Zoo

650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway

9 AM – 5 PM Enjoy fun animal adventures, feed giant giraffes, see the new zoo babies Marekani and Eleanor, explore award-winning exhibits, play in the children’s area and learn how to save Sumatran tigers and other endangered species.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

SPECIAL (AUG. 21st ONLY ADVANCED TICKET) PRICE: $8 (ages 3 and up, Free forages 2 & under)

Click HERE to get discount and make your reservation.

10:00 AM – 2 PM Stop by WFAA Family First area and visit with Meteorologist Greg Fields, News anchor Marc Istook and Meteorologist Kalee Dionne.

PARKING: $10 or hop a ride on DART Rail (use the Red line)

SPECIAL THANKS:

The Dallas Zoo

City of Dallas

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS:

Bank of Texas

Baylor, Scott and White

Parker University

North Texas Tollway Authority