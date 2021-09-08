x
Family First

Family First Day at the Dallas Zoo

Get a great discount for everyone with an advance ticket purchase. Discover amazing new animals and find your favorite four-legged friends.

Enjoy Fun Animal Adventures! 
Saturday, August 21st 
9 AM – 5 PM 
The Dallas Zoo 
650 South R. L. Thornton Freeway   

Credit: WFAA

9 AM – 5 PM Enjoy fun animal adventures, feed giant giraffes, see the new zoo babies Marekani and Eleanor, explore award-winning exhibits, play in the children’s area and learn how to save Sumatran tigers and other endangered species.  

Credit: WFAA

ALL AGES WELCOME!
SPECIAL (AUG. 21st ONLY ADVANCED TICKET) PRICE: $8 (ages 3 and up, Free forages 2 & under) 

Click HERE to get discount and make your reservation.  

10:00 AM – 2 PM Stop by WFAA Family First area and visit with Meteorologist Greg Fields, News anchor Marc Istook and Meteorologist Kalee Dionne

Credit: WFAA

PARKING: $10 or hop a ride on DART Rail (use the Red line)  

 SPECIAL THANKS:

The Dallas Zoo
City of Dallas 

FAMILY FIRST SPONSORS: 

Bank of Texas
Baylor, Scott and White
Parker University
North Texas Tollway Authority  

