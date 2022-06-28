Buying fireworks in North Texas? Here's what is (and isn't) allowed and where

Thinking about setting off your own fireworks in North Texas? Here's what you should know before buying them.

DALLAS — Fourth of July is just around the corner, and that means the next few days will be colorful, loud and full of fireworks.

If you want to celebrate Independence Day and see a fireworks show in North Texas, we have a list of the perfect places to go to.

Even though it may seem like fireworks would fall under a county’s burn ban, there is often no overlap because of how state laws set requirements for implementing both burn bans and fireworks bans. Be aware that state fireworks laws change every year, and every city or area has their own rules.

Contact your local officials if you have any questions.

Check out the Texas A&M Forest Service state burn ban map here:

If you still want to get some of your own, we answer some frequently-asked questions about buying fireworks in Texas and their use in major North Texas cities.

What type of fireworks are permitted in Texas for the general public?

The state of Texas only allows 1.4G fireworks for consumers. That means only the small devices that are usually sold in local stores like wedding sparklers, smoke devices, snappers, roman candles, parachutes, firecrackers, and every other firework that meets the requirements of CPSC and DOT Consumer Fireworks definitions.

The small rockets, usually known as "sky rockets," are prohibited at all times if they meet the following, according to the state fire marshal's office:

they have less than 4 grams in propellant,

the casings are less than 5/8 of an inch for the outside diameter,

they are less than 3-1/2 inches in length

the overall length including the stick is less than 15 inches.

When can Texans buy fireworks?

There's a time frame in which fireworks can be sold, usually in the days prior to a major holiday.

From June 24 to July 4 From May 1 to May 5 (only if sold at a location that is not more than 100 miles from the Texas-Mexico border, and with approval from the County Commissioners Court) From Dec. 20 to Jan. 1 There are three additional timeframes where county commissioners may allow fireworks to be sold. You can find those on the Texas Department of Insurance’s website.

Is there an age limit for buying fireworks?

You need to be at least 16 years old to buy fireworks.

But a person who is younger than 21 years of age may not be issued a public fireworks display permit.

When can Texans use fireworks?

You can use fireworks any day of the year as long as they are not banned in the area you live.

Where can't Texans shoot fireworks?

Texas can NOT explode or ignite fireworks in these places:

Within 600 feet of any church, hospital, an asylum or a school unless you have written authorization from that organization.

Within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or compressed gasses are stored.

Within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold.

In or from a motor vehicle

How to check if someone has a Texas pyrotechnic operator's license?

Contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-578-4677 or Fire.Marshal@tdi.texas.gov.

Now, what about rules in the DFW area?

Most cities in the DFW ban fireworks in and within 5,000 feet outside the city limits. Fines are up to $2,000 for either possession, use, manufacture, selling, transport or shooting of any kind of firework. Officials may also seize any fireworks.

Cities include Dallas, Forth Worth, Arlington, Denton, Grapevine, Plano, Frisco, Irving, McKinney, and more.

The city of Dallas and the Police Department warn residents that discharging a firearm on the 4th of July is also illegal with fines up to $2,000 and up to one year in jail.

Call 311 or 911 to report any illegal fireworks.

While Tarrant County allows fireworks in designated areas with permission of the property or land owner, these are illegal in Fort Worth and within 5,000 feet outside the city limits. Residents are asked to contact 817-392-3000 to report fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Arlington. By ordinance the possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited.

Fireworks Safety Tips for Consumers

The Texas Department of Insurance recommends consumers to:

Always buy fireworks from an established retail outlet.

Only ignite fireworks outdoors in cleared areas away from houses, buildings, dry leaves, and flammable materials

Keep water handy for fires and emergencies.

Never experiment or attempt to make homemade fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks; soak them in water and throw away.

Never give fireworks to small children.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never throw fireworks at another person.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Wear eye protection when shooting fireworks.

After shooting them, soak fireworks in water before putting them in the trash.

How to report illegal fireworks

Here's a list of non-emergency phone numbers you can call to if you want to report illegal fireworks, guns, loud noises and more.

Editor's note: The numbers compiled are non-emergency lines that were listed on each city's website.

Addison

972-450-7156

Allen

214-509-4321

Anna

972-924-2848

Argyle

940-349-1600

Arlington

You can report illegal fireworks on this website: arlingtontx.gov/reportfireworks.

You can also use Arlington's non-emergency line 817-274-4444, which is the same as Fort Worth's.

Bedford

817-952-2127

Carrollton

972-466-3333

Cedar Hill

972-223-6111

Celina

972-382-2121

Cleburne

817-645-0972

Colleyville

817-743-4522

Coppell

972-304-3600 or 972-304-3610

You can also contact non-emergency dispatch by dialing *247 from your cellphone.

Corinth

940-498-2017

Dallas

You can dial 311, use the OurDalls app, or call 214-744-4444.

Denton

940-349-8181

DeSoto

972-223-6111

Duncanville

972-223-6111

Euless

817-685-1526

Farmers Branch

972-484-3620

Flower Mound

972-539-0525

Fort Worth

817-392-4444, or you can report illegal fireworks on this website: reportfireworks.fortworthtexas.gov.

Frisco

972-292-5302

Garland

972-485-4840

Grand Prairie

972-237-8700

Grapevine

817-410-8127

Haltom City

817-281-1000

Highland Village

972-317-6551 or file the report online at frontlinepss.com/highlandvillage

Hurst

817-788-7180

Irving

972-273-1010

Keller

817-743-4522

Lancaster

716-683-2800

Lewisville

972-219-3640

Little Elm

940-349-1600, option 9

Mansfield

817-473-0211

McKinney

972-547-2700

Mesquite

North Richland Hills

817-281-1000

Plano

972-424-5678

Richardson

972-744-4800, or go to richardsonpolice.net/i-want-to/submit/online-report to file an online report.

Rockwall

972-771-7717

Rowlett

972- 412-6200

Seagoville

972-287-2999, at the prompt, press 1

Southlake

817-743-4522

Terrell

469-474-2700, or email police@cityofterrell.org

The Colony

972-625-1887

University Park

214-363-3000

Waxahachie

469-309-4400

Weatherford

817-598-4300, or use the myWeatherford app to report

Wylie