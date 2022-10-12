55 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Enjoy a work happy hour, reach for the sun and light then candles

The best things to do in North Texas this weekend include the world's largest holiday happy hour, a Christmas rock concert tradition and a big Hanukkah kickoff.

DALLAS — If you're planning the leave the house this weekend, you better bundle up: Our meteorologists say this weekend will be a brisk one!

On the other hand, with all the hot events going on across North Texas this weekend -- many of them holiday-oriented, as one would expect for the season -- your heart just might be warmed to the point where it won't matter.

Here's where you should be spending your time this weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Friday (December 16)

Worried that your employers' holiday party might be a little too tame for your taste this year? Well, the folks at Texas Live have you covered. This event at the entertainment facility near the biggest sports complexes in the region promises drink specials, multiple DJs and live music performances and... a mechanical bull for some reason? Your HR department would never approve that.

Saturday (December 17)

This annual holiday offering from the dozen-member-strong choral rock act The Polyphonic Spree -- one of the greatest beacons in Dallas music scene's last two decades -- promises both a straightforward rock set and a holiday-themed set from the massive band. But there's so much more than that at this family-friendly affair, too: Expect face painting, photo opps, balloon animals, spirit ribbons, confetti and a roster of guest performers as vast as the output of Santa's workshop! Tickets start at $45 for this show that benefits the North Texas Food Bank and Toys For Tots, and kids 4 and under who are small enough to fit on their parents' laps get in for free.

Sunday (December 18)