55 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Enjoy a work happy hour, reach for the sun and light then candles

DALLAS — If you're planning the leave the house this weekend, you better bundle up: Our meteorologists say this weekend will be a brisk one!
On the other hand, with all the hot events going on across North Texas this weekend -- many of them holiday-oriented, as one would expect for the season -- your heart just might be warmed to the point where it won't matter.
Here's where you should be spending your time this weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth.
Friday (December 16)
Worried that your employers' holiday party might be a little too tame for your taste this year? Well, the folks at Texas Live have you covered. This event at the entertainment facility near the biggest sports complexes in the region promises drink specials, multiple DJs and live music performances and... a mechanical bull for some reason? Your HR department would never approve that.
- Portland Trailblazers vs. Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Jack Ingram at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Lorelei K, Homewrecker & The Bedwetters and DVD at Three Links (Dallas)
- 'Auntie Mame' at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- Home Alone: In Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- The Nutcracker at Moody Performance Hall (Dallas)
- The Trains at NorthPark (Dallas)
- Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas)
- Enchant at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Reverend Horton Heat with Labretta Suede at Dan's Silverleaf (Denton)
- Ice! at the Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
- Flatland Cavalry at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Emo Nite at Ridglea Theater (Fort Worth)
- Blue October at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth)
- Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens (Fort Worth)
Saturday (December 17)
This annual holiday offering from the dozen-member-strong choral rock act The Polyphonic Spree -- one of the greatest beacons in Dallas music scene's last two decades -- promises both a straightforward rock set and a holiday-themed set from the massive band. But there's so much more than that at this family-friendly affair, too: Expect face painting, photo opps, balloon animals, spirit ribbons, confetti and a roster of guest performers as vast as the output of Santa's workshop! Tickets start at $45 for this show that benefits the North Texas Food Bank and Toys For Tots, and kids 4 and under who are small enough to fit on their parents' laps get in for free.
- Paul Cauthen at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Soccer Mommy at House of Blues (Dallas)
- 'True Lies' screening with Tom Arnold at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- 'Nightmare Before Christmas' at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- King Clam, Cool Jacket and Ratchet Top at Double Wide (Dallas)
- Posada Market (Dallas)
- Posada Parroquial (Dallas)
- Posada Holiday Market (Dallas)
- A Charlie Brown Christmas 5K at Trinity Groves (Dallas)
- A Merry Little Christmas with Ricki Derek at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- The Nutcracker at Moody Performance Hall (Dallas)
- The Trains at NorthPark (Dallas)
- Home Alone: In Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas)
- Enchant at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Las Posadas (Grapevine)
- Ice! at the Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
- A Drag Queen Christmas at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Frisco Bowl (North Texas vs. Boise State) at Toyota Stadium (Frisco)
- Flatland Cavalry at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- La Gran Plaza Posada Estrella (Fort Worth)
- Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens (Fort Worth)
Sunday (December 18)
The first of Hanukkah's eight crazy nights will begin with a bang at Dallas' most prominent public space this year as, beyond the ceremonial lighting of a(n absolutely massive) menorah, this party promises an EDM-centric after-party featuring jams from the New York-based DJ Levyticus. Chag sameach!
- Jinjer at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Noogy and Calculated Chaos at Three Links (Dallas)
- Machine Head at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- 'Nightmare Before Christmas' at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- Posada (Dallas)
- The Nutcracker at Moody Performance Hall (Dallas)
- Home Alone: In Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- The Trains at NorthPark (Dallas)
- Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas)
- Enchant at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Jaret's Epic Blaster Battle: Holiday Edition at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- Ice! at the Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
- Charlie Robison at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth)
- Rodney Parker, Charlie Shafter and Dusty Calcote at The Post at River East (Fort Worth)
- Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens (Fort Worth)