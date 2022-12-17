Celebrate the holiday season with Latin American tradition of 'Las Posadas'

In Mexico, Las Posadas (Spanish for "the Inns") celebrations commemorate Mary and Joseph's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of shelter.

DALLAS — The holiday season is in full swing, and North Texas' Hispanic communities are celebrating with "Las Posadas."

But what are "Las Posadas?"

In Mexico, Las Posadas (Spanish for "the Inns") celebrations commemorate Mary and Joseph's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, while they were in search of shelter on the night of baby Jesus' birth.

When they were unable to find lodging, Joseph and Mary were forced to seek shelter in a stable, where Jesus was born. Each evening during the festival, according to Britannica, a small child dressed as an angel leads a procession through the streets of a town, visiting selected homes and asking for lodging for Mary and Joseph. Traditionally, the procession will be refused but the house will often provide refreshments. At each stop, scripture is read and Christmas carols are sung.

Mass is held each day after the procession and at the conclusion of service, children break open piñatas, usually crafted as a star to represent the star that guided the Three Wise Men.

The festivals are celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.

"I think it is a very beautiful way to celebrate being together and also have a time to get together and share with family and friends," said Juan Jose Rodriguez, the artistic director of Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico.

In North Texas, here are a few posadas you can visit:

Posada Market

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 17, 2022

1500 Main St., Dallas

Posada Parroquial

6 p.m.

Dec. 17, 2022

231 N. Marsalis Ave., Dallas (Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church)

Posada Holiday Market

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 17, 2022

1311 S. Ervay Street, Dallas (Four Corners Brewing Co.)

La Gran Plaza Posada Estrella

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 17, 2022

4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth (La Gran Plaza)

Las Posadas

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 17, 2022

861 Wildwood Lane, Grapevine (St. Francis of Assisi)

Posada

11 a.m.

Dec. 18, 2022

3014 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas (Oak Lawn United Methodist Church)