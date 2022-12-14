Plano family hopes you'll put their light show back on your Christmas to-do list

"People need joy in their lives. Even like if it's just for 10 or 15 minutes," Janet Marlowe said. "You know, people need happiness."

PLANO, Texas — A Plano couple who have made spreading Christmas cheer their passion and goal for more than two decades admit that they have a problem this year.

No one knows where to find them.

So, Janet Marlowe, along with her husband and their daughter, asked for a chance to put their holiday gift to their community back on the map.

"We started Oct. 31 and finished December the 7th," Janet said, of the effort they made to put 75,000 musically-choreographed lights in their Plano front yard. But the woman who met WFAA Wednesday morning in a festive red Mrs. Claus dress wasn't actually all that cheerful.

"It makes me sad," she said.

Sad, because when she and her husband installed the light display every year for more than 25 years at their previous home in Lewisville they were an award-winning Christmas destination that drew bumper-to-bumper traffic in their neighborhood. But, since moving to Plano in July, she says the Christmas light tourists don't seem to know where they are.

"Not very many people at all," she said.

The elves and the gingerbread people are waving from her corner lot. But there aren't many people driving by and waving back.

"It's disappointing not having people here because I'm used to having a traffic jam outside our house," her daughter Courtney Marlowe said. "I really miss, like, people being here."

So, in a Christmas bulletin of sorts, she wanted to let the people of Plano, and anyone else willing to make the drive, that 1000 Clinton Drive in Plano is worth a trip. The Christmas lights, remember an estimated 75,000 in all, are choreographed to Christmas music that you can pick up on 89.9FM on your car radio.

"Well, I just love Christmas. That's my favorite time of year," Janet said.

Every light lit for the past two decades for one very simple reason.

"When you turn on the news, there's nothing happy, you know, to hear about. I'm sorry," she said. "There's a lot of tragedy and sadness around. So, why not give people some happiness? People need joy in their lives. Even like if it's just for 10 or 15 minutes. You know, people need happiness."

Happiness waiting for you 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night at 1000 Clinton Drive in Plano.

"It's honestly our family's gift to the community," said Courtney.

Oh, and this Sunday, Mr. Marlowe will be dressed as Santa too.