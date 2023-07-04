Fourth of July events in North Texas

There are plenty of events going on from Friday to Tuesday, with or without fireworks!

DALLAS — Many families across North Texas will be celebrating July Fourth over the federal holiday weekend. From Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, most major cities in the area will be hosting celebrations and fireworks shows.

Here is what is going on in the DFW area:

Friday, June 30

"Get ready to be dazzled!"

The city of Melissa will host its Sparks and Spangles show between 9-9:30 p.m. Once it kicks off, you can enjoy nearly 30 minutes of fireworks filling the sky.

Find your spot at City Hall Plaza, Melissa Middle School or Zadow Park for a good view of the show. Keep in mind, alcohol and glass containers are not allowed at any location owned by the city or by Melissa ISD.

Saturday, July 1

Head to the Monument Realty PGA District for its grand opening and its largest event of the year. In addition to the music, food and family-friendly fun, the celebration will include a show of drones and fireworks.

Tickets are sold out, but you could turn this into a stay-cation getaway at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. If you choose to do so, you have to book the package deal by Thursday.

There are plenty of chances to celebrate the red, white and blue in Dallas.

You can celebrate all day Saturday at Klyde Warren Park starting at 9 a.m. Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event itself will start at 7 p.m. with performances by Dallas-born musicians Angel White -- plus Prophets and Outlaws.

Fireworks will blast off at 9:40 p.m.

Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration Presented by Texas Capital Saturday, July 1, 7 - 10 PM FREE Go to town... Posted by Klyde Warren Park on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Sunday, July 2

The Firewheel Town Center is bringing back its Star Spangled Spectacular event.

Food trucks and vendors get there at 4 p.m. and the event itself kicks off at 5 p.m. You can enjoy the activities, inflatables and live music until 9 p.m. The fireworks go off at 9:15 p.m.

Star Spangled Spectacular: A Firewheel Town Center Celebration returns this Sunday, July 2nd from 5-9:30pm! Title... Posted by Firewheel Town Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Monday, July 3

The Sound at Cypress Waters will host a safe celebration for people and pets who deal with noise sensitivity.

Instead of fireworks, there will be a patriotic laser light show starting at 9:40 p.m.

Before that, you can enjoy the petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts, animal education from the Creature Teacher and more. That all starts at 6 p.m.

The city of Arlington has two days of events to look forward to. Their first one kicks off at 6 p.m.

Bands will perform at four stages around downtown between 6-7 p.m. That's in addition to the food trucks, vendors, face painting and a bubble bus.

The firework show will start at 9:50 p.m. from City Tower and will be set to music on 95.9 The Ranch FM.

We've got a big weekend planned in #DowntownArlington! 🎆🇺🇸 Posted by Downtown Arlington Texas on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

McKinney's also hosting back-to-back events on Monday and Tuesday.

From 6 to 9:30 p.m., there will be two concerts and a Kids Zone with family activities and food.

The fireworks display will run from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can bring coolers, blankets and lawn chairs to the park. Alcohol, pets, and grilling will not be allowed.

Red, White and BOOM! kicks off Independence Day on Monday, July 3 at a 🚨NEW LOCATION🚨Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. ... Posted by McKinney, Texas - Unique by Nature on Monday, June 26, 2023

The Family 4th event will take over the Birdville ISD Plaza starting at 5 p.m.

Enjoy the bounce houses, food trucks, and a performance from the Texas All-Star Jazz Orchestra Concert.

At 9:30 p.m., there will be a Fireworks and Drone Show with an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest drone show, so expect over 1,000 drones.





The city of Carrollton will have its annual fireworks show. Its display will last for 15 minutes over Josey Ranch Lake starting at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be an Independence Day concert at the Carrollton Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

#IndependenceDay is only a week away! Celebrate at Josey Ranch Lake with a community #fireworks display next Mon., July 3 at 9:30 pm. 🎆 Learn more: cityofcarrollton.com/fireworks Posted by Carrollton, TX - City Government on Monday, June 26, 2023

While the party in Addison Circle Park for Addison Kaboom Town is free to attend, the tickets were limited and are sold out this year.

This year's event is taking place Monday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Now, the only way to guarantee admission to Addison Circle Park is through a hotel package. Guests at any of Addison’s participating hotels can get admission for up to six with each room reservation as well as an entrance through a special ‘fast lane.’ Hotel packages start at $104.

Addison Kaboom Town fireworks are livestreamed online, so those with sensor issues or those with small children and pets can enjoy the show in a quieter and more intimate environment.

Still bummed about not being in the park for Kaboom Town! Tickets? All hope is not lost! Get admission for up to SIX... Posted by Visit Addison on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, July 4

Here's part two to Arlington's festivities.

The Arlington Independence Day Parade is set to kick of at 9 a.m. downtown. It's the largest 4th of July parade in Texas and one of the largest in the U.S.

Want to beat the crowd? Join the Inaugural Firecracker 5K. The course is the same as the parade route, so you could find your spot, go for a run at 7 a.m., then settle in for the parade.

NOTE: The following video was recorded in 2019





The Red, White and BOOM! keeps booming on Tuesday.

McKinney's Hometown Parade will start at 10 a.m., followed by the Yankee Doodle Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Historic Downtown McKinney is looking awfully festive! 🇺🇸 Red, White and BOOM! kicks off Independence Day on Monday,... Posted by McKinney, Texas - Unique by Nature on Friday, June 16, 2023





Hit up Fair Park from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, local vendors and more.

Later on, you can check out the firework show from either inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.

Sparkle and Celebrate at Fair Park Fourth 🎆💫 Join us for an extravagant night full of fireworks, food, drinks and fun... Posted by Fair Park Dallas on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

There will be a block party at Old City Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., full of food, games and surprises.

Be sure to sign up for a $10 ticket in advance.

🎟️ Don't miss out on the summer event of the year! Secure your spot now by purchasing your $10 entry ticket per person. Trust us, every penny is worth the unforgettable memories you'll create! 🌟#4thofJulyParty #BlockParty #Fun

Reserve your spot now: https://t.co/KhxPqiKby5 pic.twitter.com/DaQwUz2VDq — Old City Park (@ocpdallas) June 23, 2023

Plano's All American 4th festival will be free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The city is celebrating not only the USA's birthday, but also the city's own 150th birthday.

On top of the food and free gifts, there will be a parade at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The Tarrant Regional Water District will host its 16th annual Independence Day celebration at Panther Island Pavilion.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with free admission. Be ready for a Texas-sized fireworks show topping off the live music, food and kids' activities.

Fort Worth's Fourth is the perfect place for an evening of fun for you and your family! Check out some of the kid... Posted by Fort Worth's Fourth on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the Chisenhall Sports Complex.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. Be there for the "Burleson Best" concert at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

July the 4th is only two weeks away!! Come out to Chisenhall Fields for Red, White & BTX, the City's Independence Day... Posted by City of Burleson, Texas Government on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Rowlett's got a lineup for its Fireworks on Main event Tuesday evening.

Three bands will perform back-to-back from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., setting up the fireworks as the show's headlining entertainment.

There will also be food trucks available with a variety of dishes like BBQ and ice cream.

We’re one week away from one of our favorite events of the year!! This post has everything you need to #KnowBeforeYouGo... Posted by City of Rowlett, Texas on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Generations Park is the place to be in Bedford for its Independence Day celebration.

The festival will be free and attendees can bring lawn chairs, blanks, coolers and non-alcoholic beverages (keep in mind, glass containers will not be allowed).

The Inspiration Band will be there to perform while you check out the food trucks, marketplace and kid's zone.

Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. from the park.

Funnel cakes, roasted corn, turkey legs, OH MY! 🤤 You definitely won’t go hungry at Bedford 4thFest beginning at 5 p.m.... Posted by City of Bedford, Texas on Monday, June 26, 2023

The city of Irving has an itinerary for its 4th of July festivities.

It all kicks off with a 9 a.m. parade through the Heritage District, full of all things red, white and blue.

That'll be followed by the Watermelon Social from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Heritage Park. Beat the heat with a cool slice of watermelon and tunes from the Jade Flores Band.

You can do your own thing for the afternoon, then head to the Levy Event Plaza at 6 p.m. Enjoy the food, rides, the kid's area and the live music before the Fireworks and Drone Show takes the skies at 9:15 p.m.

HUGE thanks to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving for partnering with us this year for Sparks & Stripes!... Posted by Irving Parks and Recreation on Sunday, June 25, 2023

If you're in or near Duncanville, Armstrong Park will be your spot for fireworks.

The celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The band Extended Play will be performing, adding on to the foods and goods at the park on top of the bounce houses.

Fireworks are scheduled to fire off at 9:30 p.m.

You're invited, Duncanville! 🎆 The City of Duncanville presents the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July... Posted by Duncanville Parks and Recreation on Friday, June 23, 2023

Celebrate independence "Dallas Winds style." The orchestra calls the concert their "pedal-to-the-metal, red, white and blue musical salute to mom, apple pie and the American way."

You can also expect hot dogs, ice cream, air conditioning and indoor fireworks.

Trophy Club will have a packed Fourth of July schedule.

Everyone who pre-registered for the Patriot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will hit the ground running (or strolling) at 7:15 a.m.

After the Fun Run awards, the Parade of Patriots kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Both the races and the parade will be held at Byron Nelson High School, so you won't need to go anywhere else for the morning.

The city will have a celebration event starting at 6 p.m. at Independence Park East. Bring chairs, blankets, and money for food (cash or card).

Fireworks will start at around 9:40 p.m.

We are excited to share the names of our TWO Parade of Patriot Grand Marshals this year! The role of a Grand Marshal... Posted by Town of Trophy Club on Wednesday, June 28, 2023